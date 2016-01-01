Walker aims to balance budget for FY2018

A fuel tax, mandatory furloughs for state workers, and continued cuts mark Gov. Bill Walker's state budget proposal released last week.

With a $4.2 billion unrestricted general fund operating budget and a $115 million capital budget, the state will have to further tighten its purse strings for projects.

"We have reduced state spending by more than $1.7 billion, and will continue to seek efficiencies and contain costs," Gov. Walker said in a statement. "We have closed dozens of state facilities across Alaska, impacting services Alaskans have grown accustomed to receiving."

Even with a general fund that's 23 percent less than when the governor took office, as he noted in a release on Dec. 15, the budget is still written under the assumption that the Permanent Fund Protection Act will move forward.

The act would allocate a portion of the earnings from the state's permanent fund to pay for government services like public safety, education, and transportation. It's a move the state House opposed the last time the governor brought it forward in 2015.

"...Alaskans are increasingly looking for budget stability to protect Alaska's economy," Walker said. "We can't cut our way to prosperity. Since 2013, we have cut state spending by 44 percent. To fund services Alaskans rely on, it's critical to discuss new revenue. We look forward to working with the legislature to pass a sustainable fiscal plan during the upcoming session."

As part of that, the proposed budget includes a possible transportation fuel tax hike. Alaska has some of the lowest taxes nationwide, of all stripes, and currently, the state has the lowest motor fuel taxes in the country.

Under the hike, the gasoline tax would triple over the next two years, doubling from 8 cents per gallon to 16 cents by mid-2017 and then rising to 24 cents per gallon by mid-2018.

Even with the increase, Alaska would still have lower-than-average fuel taxes as compared to the rest of the nation. The national average is a tax of 26.6 cents per gallon.

According to the Alaska Department of Revenue, the tax could mean more than $80 million dollars annually.

In the proposed budget, the Arctic does not see such drastic cuts as other parts of the state, some of which are facing altogether scuttling of megaprojects that have been in the works for years, like the Juneau access road.

Included in the detailed plan by district, House District 40, which covers much of the North Slope and Northwest Arctic, is on track to retain its funding through the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska Impact Grant Program under the Department of Commerce, Community, and Economic Development which will be distributed across the region to qualifying programs and services.

According to the Office of Management and Budget, the amount listed on the proposed budget, about $3.2 million, is an estimate based on actual totals from the previous year that will be further specified once a detailed budget is released early next year.

In terms of state employees, the release noted that there are 2,500 fewer than there were two years ago and the state estimates it will have to eliminate another 400 positions by the end of next year.

"When it comes to reducing the number of employees on the state payroll, we tried to minimize harm to the overall economy as well as give staff reasonable notice," said Office of Management and Budget Director Pat Pitney, in a release.

The proposal indicates that state workers will be required to take at least two unpaid days off, also called furlough, per year and will be expected to pay more toward their own health care coverage. In addition, all automatic cost-of-living increases will be eliminated in contracts already negotiated.

The governor himself is taking a one-third salary reduction, he noted.

"While my pay cut will certainly not balance the state's budget, I believe it is important to lead by example," he said. "These are tough times for many Alaskans and fixing the state's deficit requires that we all make sacrifices and pull together."

For overall areas, the Department of Commerce, Community, and Economic Development has seen sharp cuts over the last several years, with about a 70 percent reduction in funding since the governor took office. By dollars, the Department of Health and Social Services took the largest reduction overall at $150 million.

Regardless of cuts, the holes in the budget persist, his office noted.

The state's economy is tied up almost entirely in oil and gas and revenues have not been enough in recent years to support the needs of the state budget.

According to the release, the budget proposal still leaves an $890 million gap between spending and revenue.