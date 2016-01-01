Send this article to Promobot

State fishing, hunting, trapping costs to increase

December 30th 11:03 pm | Molly Dischner, The Arctic Sounder  

When the calendar switches to 2017, licenses to fish, hunt or trap in Alaska will get more expensive.

The Alaska Legislature passed a law in 2016 raising the fees of those licenses, and related stamps and tags, in 2016 after more than a year of consideration. At the time, it was expected to generate more than $8 million in new revenue for fish and wildlife programs in 2017.

A basic resident sport fishing license will increase by $5 in the new year, while a hunting license will go up $20, and a trapping license increases $10. The hunting license cost includes a "wildlife intensive management" surcharge, while the sport fishing cost includes a fee meant to go to sport fishing facilities.

Most non-resident licenses will also increase in price, although the annual sport fishing license for non-residents will not go up.

Duck stamps and nonresident King salmon stamps are set to increase; resident king stamps will not change price. Non-resident big game tags are also increasing in price.

The low income license cost will not change.

The cost of a commercial fishing crew member license was not changed by that law.

The changes go into effect Jan. 1; licenses can be purchased at the old prices through the end of 2016.

 

