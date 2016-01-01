The holidays are a time of great joy, when we are surrounded by family, friends, food, gifts and most of all, love. Well, that's the story anyway. Movies, advertisements, even photos posted by our friends say that's what is happening for everyone else. But while there may be fleeting moments when we feel that joy, the holidays can also leave many of us feeling frustrated, stressed and blue.

Statistics say the holidays are a difficult time for many in Alaska — it's dark, it's cold and, for many, it's a time when loneliness can be overwhelming. For others, the financial strain of trying to provide the perfect family holiday can be stressful, especially when unemployment is at its highest in the state. All these things can be exasperated by an extra dose of family exposure, which we all know can be challenging and things can get complicated very fast. One poll indicated that 80 percent of Americans anticipate stress during the holiday season. Ho, ho, ho.

Darkness is a major contributor to the challenge of the holidays. Even in the southern reaches of the state, the sun is barely making its way over the horizon these days, and while the snow blanketing much of the state helps, studies estimate nearly 10 percent of Alaskans suffer from some degree of Seasonal Affective Disorder, which can cause people to feel tired, crave carbohydrates and become antisocial. In more severe cases, the limited daylight can cause full-fledged depression to set in, though some studies show those rates peak in the spring for Alaskans.

If you or someone in your family seems a bit off their game this season, it may be because of the lack of light. While fatigue and loss of energy are primary symptoms, the lack of light can also cause some to be irritable and restless, have difficulty concentrating, experience anxiety and in some, to suffer from insomnia. Studies show women are more susceptible to SAD than men, and it does run in the family. It's all caused by our body's response to the lack of daylight. Daylight helps us produce serotonin, which helps regulate our mood. Without it, our sleep and wake cycles are disrupted, and anyone who has experienced jet lag will tell you that can be deeply debilitating.

But unlike so many challenges we face over the holidays, this is one that can be treated relatively easily. Light therapy boxes can change the way we feel in as little as two days. People sit near the light boxes for 15 minutes to three hours a day once or twice a day, and the boxes simulate daylight, causing the brain to start producing the right balance of chemicals again. Others find antidepressant medications to be more effective.

For those suffering from milder symptoms — really, for anyone living in Alaska — experts offer this advice: go outside. While temperatures are less than ideal in many areas right now, a brisk walk around 1 p.m. will give you the maximum exposure to daylight and the exercise will help balance out the stress of the holidays as well.

If going outside is impossible, opening your curtains and getting regular exercise indoors will contribute to a greater sense of well-being. Try to maintain a regular sleep schedule and eat healthy foods as well. In short — take care of yourself and you will feel more able to take on the stresses of the holidays.

As for the family dynamics, financial stresses and other challenges of the holidays, the key to moving through those with some degree of grace hinges on letting go of the expectations we place on the holidays. The reality of it is that very few of us manage to pull off the perfect holiday experience and those that do probably start working at it in October. For the rest of us, it's a lot of work and while it can be rewarding, it can also be exhausting.

Keep in mind that many of the must-do's on your list are really optional. Yes, it is nice to bake a dozen different cookies, but if you don't have time, a batch of gingerbread will do. Sure, you might want to put on a five-course dinner to wow your mother-in-law, but heating up a ham and some baked potatoes and enjoying your family might be a better choice instead. The holidays are a perfect time to employ the "keep it simple, silly" tactics.

The bottom line is this — that perfect holiday experience is a myth, created in large part to sell us things, not happiness. Find your own way of experiencing the holidays and focus on being healthy and happy as you move through this holiday season. That's the greatest gift you can give to yourself and those around you.