Kaktovik woman wins Kivgiq logo contest

A Kaktovik resident put her creativity to work and designed the winning entry in the Kivgiq 2017 logo contest.

Amanda Kaleak's artwork, which embodies the joyful spirit of Kivgiq, will be used to promote the event scheduled for Feb. 9-11 in Barrow.

Her drawing features the word "Atautchimukta" and the phrase "Let us unite as one" framing the central image of a bowhead whale with reliefs of two people and subsistence animals like polar bears and seals on its body.

Along with having her artwork used by the borough, she will receive one round-trip ticket on Alaska Airlines.

Second place went to Nuiqsut's Jeremy Kasak, who will receive one round-trip ticket to Anchorage or Fairbanks on Alaska Airlines.

Finally, third place went to Wainwright's Linda Agnasagga, who will receive one round-trip ticket on Ravn.

According to a post on the North Slope Borough School District's Facebook page, North Slope Borough Mayor Harry Brower Jr. would like to thank everyone who participated in the contest.