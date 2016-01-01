Coastal Villages Region Fund distributes Elder benefits

Elders in much of western Alaska are set to receive benefits from the Coastal Villages Region Fund.

The nonprofit fishing entity, which was created to benefit 20 communities along the Bering Sea coast from Scammon Bay to Platinum, announced Dec. 23 that it would distribute a variety of items to area. Elders age 65 and older.

Qualified recipients were given the choice of heating oil, Arctic Bay parkas, or a package of 115 pounds of meat. CVRF Community Services Manager Deloras Loranzo said that the program is meant to benefit Elders and also listen to them.

"We are here to listen to their ideas and provide benefits that meet their needs. I'm thankful to CVRF and the many people in our communities who support our Elders," Loranzo wrote in a press release.