Chef finds purpose in helping others

New Year's Eve is a difficult time for Leah Gallahorn, who is originally from Kotzebue but now lives in Anchorage. The whole holiday season is rough, really, but New Year's is the hardest.

"The last holiday I had just had my daughter. She was born on Oct. 18," Gallahorn remembered. "So I had Thanksgiving and Christmas and New Year's Eve with her. It was really awesome. This year, it's been hard just remembering last year."

That's because Gallahorn's first and only daughter, Aquene, died on New Year's Eve at just two and a half months old. A medical examiner's report indicated the cause of death was Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

"It's the first year and it's so hard because you go everywhere and there's Christmas music and everyone says it's the most wonderful time of the year," she said. "But you're dealing with this loss."

The last 12 months have been challenging for Gallahorn and her partner, Rob Kirby, full of hurdles both expected and unexpected, and changes for the better along the way.

Many of those challenges and victories have been about food, which actually makes sense for Gallahorn who is a professional chef.

Years ago, she went to college to study something completely different. Partway through, she called up her parents and told them she was taking another path — she was going to culinary school instead, at the University of Alaska Anchorage.

"At first, they weren't too stoked about that," she laughed. "Then I started at a restaurant and worked my way up from working in pantry to being the executive chef and I was there for years."

She left that job after giving birth to Aquene to become a stay-at-home parent and after New Year's Eve, said she couldn't imagine returning.

"I couldn't fathom going back to the same life because my life was totally different," she said.

Building on a hot sauce line she and Rob had developed earlier, they bought a food truck on Craigslist, painted it, and opened up their own traveling business, called Bear Mace Bites.

The pair hope to own their own restaurant some day but for now, are enjoying being at the helm of a portable business.

"The best part about it is the creative freedom and the freedom to do whatever type of food you want, go wherever you want, work whatever kind of schedule you want. It's fun," she said.

Along with the sauce and truck, Gallahorn has also started her own fitness and nutrition operation, called Chef Leah Fitness. She's also a certified Beachbody coach.

"Every coach has their little niche and I think that food is mine," she explained. "Nutrition is 70 percent of the battle when you're doing these programs. Anyone can do the workouts but you have to eat healthy."

She credits Beachbody and the support network she found there with getting her life back on track following the loss of Aquene.

"I did my first challenge group about eight months ago. When I started it was right after we lost our daughter. I hadn't lost all the baby weight and I was really overweight and just kind of getting really down and continuing to eat," she said. "You know, you're grieving and dealing with a lot of stuff and all you want to do is eat and drink, basically. I was going down a really bad path and I knew that I had to do something. I was the heaviest I had ever been. I was miserable."

She saw a social media post from a nurse she knew and trusted and followed up.

"I did my first challenge group and I lost 12 pounds or something like that. I continued to do challenge groups and I became a coach when I had lost about 30 pounds. Now I've lost 65 pounds. It's crazy to think about," she said. "Together, Rob and I have lost 100 pounds. That's the benefit of being a coach because everyone around you gets a little bit healthier."

She said she's feeling a bit better now, has more energy, and has found purpose.

"I didn't know how caring and how amazing people were," she said. "It really opened my eyes and made me realize I needed to completely change my life and do something else with it and help more people and be there for more people because I wouldn't have gotten through that time without other people's help."

Simultaneously, she's pursued her project pairing mothers in need with Owlet baby monitors they may not otherwise be able to afford. As the Sounder reported earlier this year, she's developed a working partnership with Owlet, which matches her donations to get her more monitors to send out.

Through that work, she's met what she describes as her "network of moms," many of whom she also now coaches.

"These are moms that have lost a child or have new babies so I hear a lot from them that it helps tremendously to do those workout programs," she said. "It helps them mentally, changing physically."

Despite overcoming many challenges this year, Gallahorn is still not sure how she'll feel come Dec. 31, but she's grateful for the support network she has.

Her advice for others who may be struggling this holiday season is to find that kind of purpose to help get through the days.

"What I've found is you should spend your time helping other people, whether it's volunteering or helping relatives or donating your time or gifts. It helps," she said. "You know, we had Aquene for three months but she's definitely made an impact on our lives and on other people's lives. There's no meaning when things like that happen but her life has brought a lot of meaning to my life, even though it was short."

You can donate to her Owlet baby monitors project, called Aquene's Army, here: https://www.gofundme.com/AquenesArmy.

Shady Grove Oliver can be reached at sgoarctic@gmail.com.