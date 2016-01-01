Anaktuvuk Pass residents hope to get packages by Christmas

If a postal employee arrives in Anaktuvuk Pass and is able to sort and distribute all the packages stacked in the post office before Christmas, they'll deserve a plate of cookies and milk on the other end.

"Every plane that comes in is bringing mail. They just bring it over to the postal service and open up the freight door and stack it in there. It's almost to the ceiling in there," said resident Jesse Szmyd. "If they get somebody here they're going to be non-stop working for a week just getting stuff sorted out."

The boxes and bags of mail and deliveries have so far been the casualty of a post office without a postmaster. For the last two weeks, the mail has been coming in, but it's not been going out.

"This Friday will be a solid two weeks," Szmyd said. "It's kind of a serious issue especially now at Christmas with people getting gifts mailed to them or they're trying to mail gifts out or if you're like me, you order your food and supplies through Amazon. I can't wait for our postal service to get back into operation here."

Residents have watched with frustration as their presents, groceries, bills, checks, and more have been stacked floor to ceiling with not a single person in town who can legally go and get them out.

The U.S. Postal Service is aware of the problem and a spokesperson said they've been working around the clock to try and get someone there before the holidays.

"As soon as the [last postmaster] left, we've been working on finding someone to fill in," said Dawn Peppinger, marketing manager for the Alaska district of the postal service. "We've been asking our people, 'Who wants to spend Christmas in Anaktuvuk Pass?' Because we've got to get the mail working there."

When contacted by the Sounder on Tuesday morning, she said a fill-in employee was en route to the village that day. She expected they would arrive later in the afternoon or by Wednesday.

"Right now, we're facing the situation that's the hardest. The postmaster is not there and there's no one that's postmaster relief, so we have to find somebody to fly in and cover for us," she explained. "We don't have a pool of all of these people waiting to be sent out. We look for someone who is available and say we need some help. We do find people who are willing to travel because we understand the critical need of providing mail service out there."

She stressed that she didn't want people in Anaktuvuk Pass to think the post office wasn't aware of the problem or hadn't been trying to find a solution.

"I don't want people to think that we don't care," she said. "We actively have been looking for someone to get in that post office. It's never intentional. We always try to step in and cover it. We certainly apologize for the inconvenience and rest assured, when these closures happen, we don't take them lightly. We appreciate everyone's patience and we're very sorry this situation happened. We are doing everything we can to try to fix it."

Peppinger, who describes herself as "born and raised Alaska Native" said she has family members who live out in the Bush and she knows the particular challenges communities face when they don't have mail service for any stretch of time.

For residents like Szmyd, it comes down to basic needs, like the dog food and supplies he ordered a while ago that he thinks are probably sitting in the building, waiting to be handed out.

"The local prices are astronomical. I paid $9.45 for a half gallon of milk at the store," he explained, which is why he and others in town depend on the postal service for groceries. "This is one of the reasons I use Amazon Pantry because you can have stuff shipped to you. It's all about saving a dollar. It's nice to have the local store here, but if you go and shop here you will be poor quicker than you can realize."

During the holidays, many locals will choose to do most of their gift purchases online for the same reason.

"One of my coworkers and his wife ordered all of their toys for their grandchildren online this year. He told me, 'We didn't buy one toy at the store. We decided we were going to save money and not go to town,'" Szmyd said. "You've got to realize when you buy yourself a round-trip ticket to town, that's $400 right off the bat. Then you add a hotel room. They you're renting a car or cabbing it. Then you go do your shopping and then you have to pay for your freight. A lot of people opt to shop online and have stuff mailed to them because it costs so much to get out to go buy stuff. It's one of the beautiful things of online shopping — you don't have to leave. You're dollar's going to go much further in a rural community."

On the flip side, for residents like Nasuġraq Rainey Hopson who manage small-scale independent businesses from home, the post office is a lifeline both personally and professionally.

"Most of my business and my income is from online sales through the post office. It has a huge impact," she said. "Luckily my customers are really aware of where I'm located in the boonies and they know things like this happen. It's hard because my supplies are coming into the post office too, all the stuff I need to make my products. I just sent an email out to everybody who ordered from my shops that if they are waiting for it to come in time for Christmas, it probably won't make it. I've got a lot of cancellations and refunds, but most people are nice about it."

She said there has been a lot of turnover at the post office for years now, with as many as four or five employees rotating in and out over a period of months.

On top of that, the irony of having a closed post office in a town that, to some degree, formed around the service is not lost on Hopson, who wonders when someone will step up to fill the postmaster job.

"What's frustrating, I think, is that Anaktuvuk Pass was one of the last nomadic villages and they settled here because they wanted to take advantage of a post office. It was one of the first things they got. It's so important," she said. "They established the village into a city and the families came together so they could have a post office and a school."

The postal service acknowledges it encounters challenges with filling rural jobs and keeping people in remote positions.

"We have a lot of smaller-level post offices in our state that are operated by one employee: the mail volume, the revenue, the customer traffic. We have to, as a federal agency, do the costs and balances. If we were to actually do it like a normal business, there would be so many post offices that wouldn't meet the cost of operating so they wouldn't exist," Peppinger said. "But we won't do that. We keep them open."

A while back, the postal service developed a plan to compensate somewhat for the needs in remote and pricey communities. They cut back hours to six per day for employees in an effort to reduce costs while still keeping services in place.

Now, most of these smaller locations operate with a permanent employee — the postmaster — and a temporary person, called the postmaster relief.

"Our goal in these offices is to fill these positions," Peppinger said.

Because the postmaster job is a career position with benefits, retirement, and leave time, when a vacancy comes up, the postal service runs an internal job posting first, meaning they offer the position to someone already in the system who is ready to move up.

"So, the postmasters out in the Bush don't always start at ground zero. They don't always start in the village; it's usually a career person. If nobody wants to move there for it, they open it up to more people. That's why that second job, that postmaster relief job, is so key," she explained. "Yes, it's a temporary job and you only fill in when the postmaster isn't there, but it gets your foot in the door. Also, you've got that local knowledge, you live in the town already and don't have to worry about housing, you know what the area is like, you're not surprised that the city runs on a generator or that you can't drive there. A lot of times those local people will be the ones that are selected."

Employees do have to meet certain requirements, like passing a background check, that can be prohibitive for some people who are interest. But, she said, it's worth a shot.

"So, my pitch is, anytime we post vacancies online, we encourage people in the local community to apply," she said. "We need to hire locally. In Anaktuvuk Pass, we would love to have some local permanent employees up there."

Jobs are posted regularly online at https://about.usps.com/careers. Peppinger noted that there is someone in the Alaska district office who can help with applications for people who prefer not to apply online.

Until the position is permanently filled, though, the village will have wait for their relief worker to arrive and hope they are able to get through the stack in time for the big day, with or without a Santa hat. As one local joked on Facebook:

"I see a Christmas movie in the making: How Gene the mail guy saved Christmas."