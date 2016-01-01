Alaska State Troopers Report

On Dec. 13, Alaska State Troopers and the Northwest Arctic Borough search and rescue office received a report of a missing snowmachiner.

According to the report, Ingram Melton, 34, left Nome on Dec. 12, traveling on the winter trail to Deering. When he hadn't arrived by the following day, acquaintances contacted law enforcement. Troopers from Nome sent out a volunteer search and rescue party by helicopter which checked the trail starting in Nome and heading in the direction of Deering.

They couldn't find him, so another search party set off on snowmachine from Deering traveling in the opposite direction. That group eventually found Melton at about 8:45 p.m. cold and wet and traveling on foot down the trail about 20 miles from Deering.

Troopers did not provide any additional information about why he was not on his snowmachine. The volunteers transported Melton to Deering for lodging and medical evaluation and care at the local Maniilaq Clinic.

On Dec. 18, troopers received a report of an intoxicated person carrying a firearm in Shishmaref. They were able to identify a suspect and are now conducting an investigation.