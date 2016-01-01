2016: Looking back on a year of sports

The Barrow and Kotzebue regions may not have enjoyed the pageantry and excitement of the Iditarod or Kuskokwim 300 sled dog races, or the sheer number of athletes that are present in the Mat-Su Valley, Anchorage or the Kenai Peninsula, the region certainly produced its share of sports moments over the past 12 months.

Whether it be on the basketball court or the gym floor, the athletes from the North Slope and Northwest Arctic region turned in spectacular efforts in 2016, and created some of the most talked about sports moments in the state. The following is a look at the top five sports moments ...

D Squad, Snowflake Dragons win 'Battle of the Books'

The D Squad and Snowflake Dragons, along with the June Nelson Elementary School Magical Raptors and the Noorvik Battle Bears, captured the Northwest Arctic Borough School District's 2016 "Battle of the Books" Final Four Championships in February. They each held off several of the state's top squads in their respective grade divisions en route to gaining a spot in the statewide competition.

The D Squad claimed the top spot in the High School division. The team rolled up 160 total points and narrowly edged out Noorvik for the top spot. The Bears scored 152 points in the contest, which was held on Feb. 1 in Kotzebue and streamed world-wide via the Internet.

Members of the D Squad included Lydia Crabb, Margie Baker, Megan Hoke and Gary Eakin. The team was coached by Melissa Troyer.

The Snowflake Dragons won the 7/8 division. The team racked up 112 points and easily outdistanced the Noorvik Bulooga Books, who took second with 98 points. The Noatak Lynx and Buckland Sissauni finished third and fourth, respectively, in the Middle School bracket.

Members of the Snowflake Dragons included Stephanie Eakin, Madison Troyer and Shawna Tickett. Troyer coached the team, as well.

In the two elementary divisions, the Magical Raptors won the 3rd/4th grade division. They outscored the Noorvik Bool Bears by a slim 192-184 clip and emerged as the state qualifier. The Noatak Lynx and Kivalina Dream Team were third and fourth, respectively.

The Magical Raptors, who were coached by Laura Evans, were made up of Finnian Sweeney, Katelyn Piper, Amber Lazarus

In the 5th/6th-grade division, the Battle Bears posted the easiest win of all. The Bears rolled up 104 points and finished 56 points ahead of the Kiana Minion, who took second place with 48 points. The Noatak Lynx Kids and Kobuk Stars were third and fourth in the standings.

Noorvik's 5th/6th grade championship team was coached by Leslie Zibell and included Lindsay Scheurch, Kaileen Tebbits and Melody Jones.

Woods nails down 'Triple Crown' at state tournament

Spencer Woods couldn't have dreamed of a better way to cap his wrestling career than what he did this past weekend at the 2016 Alaska USA State Wrestling Championships. All the Kotzebue High School standout did was wrestle his way to the elusive 'Triple Crown" honors.

Woods posted a staggering 18-0 mark en route to winning the folkstyle, freestyle and Greco divisions at the state tournament, which was held April 28-30 at the Menard Sports Center in Wasilla.

Woods kicked off his triple crown run with a solid 5-0 performance in the folkstyle tournament. He picked up where he left off in the freestyle tournament on Friday. He ground out a 6-0 effort and breezed to the Junior 170 title.

Woods closed out his triple crown bid with a stellar performance in the Greco tournament. He went 6-0 in the meet, including a 17-4 win over in the finals.

All six of Woods' wins in the Greco tournament came by 10 or more points.

NW Electric claims Class D state softball title

NW Electric proved it could generate plenty of power when it was needed in August. Enough to bring the women's Class D state softball championship back to Western Alaska for the first time in seven years.

And they did it in memorable fashion.

Trailing early in the game, NW Electric pounded out run after run and raced a stunning 10-3 victory over Kenai's Backdoor Lounge. The win avenged a pair of losses NW Electric had suffered to Kenai earlier in the tournament and sent shouts of happiness into the Anchorage evening.

"I'm still in shock we won it," said third baseman Toni-Raye Bergan. "We had to play a lot of games and come back through the consolation bracket to get to the championship game. It was pretty amazing."

By winning the state title, NW Electric became the first team from Kotzebue to win the state title since the Teck Miners accomplished the feat in 2009.

The win over the Backdoor Lounge was actually NW Electric's second victory over the Kenai team. NW Electric rallied from a deficit earlier in the day to claim a 10-3 decision in the championship game. The loss was the Lounge's first loss in the double-elimination event and forced a decisive winner-take-all matchup for the title at 4:45 p.m.

NE Electric went unbeaten during the Kotzebue Parks and Recreation regular season and won the annual Midnight Sun tournament over the July 4 weekend.

Heather Gallahorn and pitcher Colleen Snyder both performed well in the tournament. Gallahorn, who anchored the team's defense at shortstop, was named the tournament's MVP. Snyder pitched all nine of the team's games.

Noatak claims Mixed Six state volleyball title

The Noatak Lynx claimed the school's first-ever Mixed Six state title in December with a win over rival Unalakleet in the championship game of the 2016 ASAA Mixed Six State Volleyball Championships in Anchorage. The victory capped a tournament in which Noatak defeated three of the past four state champions.

"The state tournament win felt great," said Noatak head coach Timm Nelson. "We had the goal to win, the skill to go all the way and the confidence to never give up. This was our sixth trip in a row (to state) without winning the title. Many of my players are seniors. For them, winning after so many years of coming up short feels special," he added.

Claiming the Mixed Six title was anything but easy for the defending Northwest Arctic Conference powerhouse. The Lynx were forced to overcome a tough injury and a couple of scares along the way.

After winning the Pool B title in the first day of the tournament, Noatak got off to a quick start against the Point Hope Harpooners, taking the first two games of the best-of-five series by scores of 25-15 and 26-24. Point Hope rallied back, however. The Harpooners won the next two games by scores of 25-17 and 26-24 and forced a decisive Game 5.

Backed by a strong effort from Joel Onalik, Levi Mills and Nicole Stalker, the Lynx righted their ship and took Game 5 by a 15-12 clip.

The win over the Harpooners sent Noatak into a semifinal round showdown with two-time defending Mixed Six state champion Gustavus.

Again, Noatak got off to a quick start. The Lynx reeled off back-to-back wins of 25-18 and 25-8 and took a commanding 2-0 lead.

Despite an injury to setter Nicole Stalker, the Lynx held off a strong rally attempt from Gustavus and advanced to the state title game for the third time in six years to face off Unalakleet, a team that had owned Noatak over the previous four years.

"Unalakleet has been something of a rival for us," Nelson said. "They have been at the state tournament for as long as I can remember and won the tournament in 2012 and 2013, beating us in the final in 2012, and in the semifinals in 2013, if memory serves me correct. They always seem to play well at state."

The Lynx, who had claimed their first win over Unalakleet in several years earlier this season, got out to a quick start. They won the first set handily, 25-14.

Game 2 was more of the same until near the end. At that point, Unalakleet's top hitter injured his thumb while receiving a serve and was forced from the game. The Wolfpack did wilt. Unalakleet rallied back and battled back, fighting its way from a 23-14 deficit to tie the game and, amazingly, snare a lead.

The Lynx never looked back from there.

Just how impressive was Noatak's run to the 2016 Mixed Six state title? Consider this: In beating Point Hope, Gustavus and Unalakleet, the Lynx beat a team that had won seven of the past eight state titles. Point Hope won the state crown in 2008-10, while Unalakleet won it all in 2012-13. In going through Point Hope (2008,09,10), Gustavus (2014,15) and Unalakleet (2012,13) Noatak took out seven of the past eight state championship teams. Glacier View is the only other team since 2008 to win the state Mixed Six crown, taking the crown in 2011.

Whalers overcome slow start to win second state title

To be sure, the Barrow High School Whalers' offensive performance in March in front of a large crowd in the Alaska Airlines Center was far from what the state's No. 1-ranked team expected. Then again, it didn't really matter because, as the old adage goes, even an ugly win is still a win. And, in the case of the Whalers, it was even better as their 33-31 come-from-behind victory over the Grace Christian Grizzlies capped a 25-4 season and handed them their second straight Class 3A state basketball championship.

The win didn't come without its trials ... and worries. Barrow shot less that 20 percent from the field in the first 16 minutes of the game and, amazingly, managed just 10 points in the first two quarters.

Grace Christian held a stunning 16-10 advantage at the half.

Barrow head coach Jeremy Arnhart knew, going into the half, he needed to make a change to breathe life into the Whalers' offense. That move, it turned out, was to switch its defensive approach. At the half, Arnhart informed the team they would scrap their man-to-man defense in favor of a 1-3-1 scheme designed to trap the ball - and for Barrow, speed up the game.

The move worked perfectly for the Whalers. Barrow responded to the switch by reeling off 17 points in the first eight minutes of the second half and took control.

Barrow carried a 27-23 decision into the fourth. Grace Christian didn't roll over and die. The Grizzlies breathed new life into their upset hopes in the early minutes of the fourth. Grace posted a 6-2 run in the initial 4:24 of the frame and fought their way back to a 29-29 deadlock with 3:36 remaining in the contest.

Adams refused to let the Grizzlies complete the comeback. The sophomore standout pushed home four straight free throws over the ensuing 2 minutes and staked the Whalers to a 33-29 advantage with 1:55 left.

Grace Christian made one final push. The Grizzlies pulled to within 33-31 and then took a shot at a last-second win only to see Karlberg's last-second shot waived off at the buzzer.