15 Years Ago in the Arctic Sounder

The well-oiled streets of Deering

December 20, 2001

By James Mason

Arctic Sounder

KOTZEBUE — One thousand gallons of diesel fuel headed for the town power plant spilled onto the streets of Deering Monday, Dec. 10 when a forklift blade punctured a transport tank. Noxious fumes hung in the air as the pricey oil puddled in the snow.

"If you stay in there too long, you get a headache from smelling that smell," said Dickie Moto, who lives in Kotzebue but flew to hometown Deering on a visit.

"They tell us they're going to jack up the light bills, too," said Marlene Moto, one of Dickie's sisters.

Half the oil spilled at the scene of the accident was on the street between houses occupied by Ruth Moto and her sister, Marlene. The rest sloshed out on the road back to the tank farm, where the forklift operator headed with the punctured container.

It is about a mile from the tank farm, where fuel is stored to the power plant, according to John Dixon of the state of Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation. Dixon, an environmental specialist, traveled to Deering from Fairbanks to assist in the cleanup.

The punctured 1,000-gallon tank is on skids. It is regularly filled with diesel and driven by forklift to the day tank of the town's generator. On Monday, the operator dropped the tank, then punctured it with a forklift blade attempting to pick it up.

"They should press charges on this outfit because of an inexperienced operator," Marlene Moto said. The local utility, Ipnatchiaq Electric Co., operates the power generating plant and employs the forklift operator. "This was an inexperienced operator," Moto insisted.

According to Dixon, the houses of Deering are built on a gravel pad. Some of the oil seeped into the gravel, but most was absorbed by snow, and the contaminated snow has been stockpiled. Excavation of the gravel was not possible because the town's excavator had not been winterized and would not start. Also, digging is limited because of the possibility of graves or artifacts in the area. It would be necessary to get permission from the state Historical Preservation Office.

"I don't think there's any more archeology worth worrying about," Moto said. "An archeologist isn't going to do us any good.

"They cleaned up as much as they could," Dickie Moto said. "But when you walk by, there is a strong smell." He added that his sister has cardboard boxes on her floor because the frigid goo sticks to shoes. "When they drive over it with a four-wheeler, it spreads it around. But there's nothing they can do without the proper equipment."

"It's not really moving right now," Dixon said of the oil. "But once water starts percolating through the snow, it will begin to move. The plan is to get in there and get it before runoff."