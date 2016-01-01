White House announces Arctic research and development funding

Millions of dollars worth of grant funding is heading to the Arctic through a series of research collaborations.

The White House announced the projects on Dec. 9 in the same release that outlined President Barack Obama's most recent executive order on protections for the Bering Sea.

About $27 million in funding will come through the Arctic Funders Collaborative, a group of 11 philanthropic foundations from across the U.S., Canada, and circumpolar north, which aims to bring together and strengthen grant opportunities and resources across the Arctic over the next three years, the release stated.

The White House outlined areas of focus that will include:

• developing community-driven planning and monitoring initiatives relating to climate adaptation and resilience

• looking into low-impact shipping corridors in the North American Arctic and coming up with safety and spill prevention measures

• expanding Arctic-led policies "informed by indigenous knowledge and science"

• building connections among Arctic groups and social finance institutions to support cultural and community resilience and sustainable economic opportunities for the area

• building capacity within the North American Arctic of indigenous-led organizations and supporting emerging Arctic leaders

According to the release, the geographic areas that will be prioritized for marine stewardship efforts, specifically, include the northern Bering Sea and Bering Strait, both the Chukchi and Beaufort Seas, the Northwest Passage, Lancaster Sound, Baffin Bay, the Davis Strait, and Hudson Bay.

An additional $3.7 million will be going to work on research in the Kotzebue area through a grant from the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation.

The research, to be led by the University of Alaska Fairbanks, New York's Columbia University, and residents of Kotzebue, will combine observations from unmanned aerial systems, or drones, with community-driven research "to bridge scientific and indigenous understanding of sea ice change," the release stated.

The project will specifically look into the changing sea ice patterns and the physical characteristics of the Kotzebue Sound and Chukchi Sea. Researchers hope to depend on traditional knowledge to put the current observations in historical context.

In the Bering Strait region, federal funding is coming in with the stated intent of strengthening economic opportunities and development in several communities along the western coast.

From Dec. 6-8, an interagency economic development assessment team traveled to Nome at the invitation of the community to look into the potential for new economic strategies for planning, infrastructure, business development, and adaptation to climate change.

"EDA and its federal partners are committed to working closely with Alaskan stakeholders today and in the years to come to help the Bering Strait region work toward building a more robust and enduring economy," said U.S. Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Jay Williams in a statement. "With the EDAT, we hope to expand workforce development efforts, create jobs, and outline concrete plans to address current and perceived challenges related to climate change and the overall health of the region's economy."

The federal partners Williams references include the U.S. Department of Treasury, Interior, Agriculture, Commerce, Transportation, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Economic Development Administration, the Small Business Administration, and the Denali Commission.

According to a release from the assessment team on Dec. 5, the group hoped their efforts would help provide local nonprofits, tribes, and tribal members in the region with more opportunities in the coming years.

A handful of the group's priorities include the potential for expanding tourism-related businesses in Nome, dealing with challenges and opportunities associated with increased shipping and marine traffic, and evaluating infrastructure needs for shipping vessels, spill and other emergency response, and marine pollution mitigation.

The same economic development administration pledged to invest about $70,000 earlier this year to write and put in place comprehensive economic development strategies for a handful of communities in the region, as well, including Brevig Mission, Diomede, Elim, Gambell, Golovin, Koyuk, Nome, Shaktoolik, Stebbins, St. Michael, Unalakleet, Teller, Wales, and White Mountain.

Finally, the administration noted an additional $40 million in funding spread across the state this year for water and electric projects in rural communities.

That includes $16.5 million granted to the Naknek Electric Association to further develop about 12 miles of line, about $11.9 million for water and wastewater infrastructure development, about $10.8 million in Rural Alaskan Native Village grants for drinking water and waste systems in 14 communities, and $1.1 million in water and waste treatment project grants and loans given to the city of Akutan.

"Investments in rural infrastructure, including electric utilities and projects that provide safe drinking water and sanitary wastewater disposal are vital not only to public health, but also to the economic strength of rural America," said U.S. Department of Agriculture Administrator of Rural Utilities Service Brandon McBride in a statement.

According to White House representatives, these federal grants and the executive order on the Bering Sea are in line with the U.S.-Canada Joint Statement on Climate, Energy, and Arctic Leadership issued this March.