Whaling takes center stage in art exhibit

Whaling is the focus of a new exhibit on display this month at the International Gallery of Contemporary Art in Anchorage.

Entitled "The Whale as a Dish," it's a cross-disciplinary art exhibit by North Slope whaler Herman Ahsoak and University of Alaska Anchorage art professor David Pettibone.

The gallery is self-described as being a space for the community to display new works of visual and interdisciplinary art.

Ahsoak, one of Utqiaġvik's whaling captains, is the subject of the murals and images put together by Pettibone, who moved to the Slope specifically to document the culture of whaling.

The show will remain on display through the end of December. More information is available at the gallery's website: www.igcaalaska.org.