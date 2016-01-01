Send this article to Promobot

Whaling takes center stage in art exhibit

December 16th 12:24 pm | Shady Grove Oliver, The Arctic Sounder Print this article   Email this article  

Whaling is the focus of a new exhibit on display this month at the International Gallery of Contemporary Art in Anchorage.

Entitled "The Whale as a Dish," it's a cross-disciplinary art exhibit by North Slope whaler Herman Ahsoak and University of Alaska Anchorage art professor David Pettibone.

The gallery is self-described as being a space for the community to display new works of visual and interdisciplinary art.

Ahsoak, one of Utqiaġvik's whaling captains, is the subject of the murals and images put together by Pettibone, who moved to the Slope specifically to document the culture of whaling.

The show will remain on display through the end of December. More information is available at the gallery's website: www.igcaalaska.org.

 

Copyright 2016 The Arctic Sounder is a publication of Alaska Media, LLC. This article is © 2016 and limited reproduction rights for personal use are granted for this printing only. This article, in any form, may not be further reproduced without written permission of the publisher and owner, including duplication for not-for-profit purposes. Portions of this article may belong to other agencies; those sections are reproduced here with permission and Alaska Media, LLC makes no provisions for further distribution.