Noatak survives injury to claim state title

The Noatak Lynx felt a lot like former Houston Oilers' head coach O.A. "Bum" Phillips heading into the Mixed Six State Volleyball Championships last week. After several near misses, the Lynx were ready to kick the door in on the Mixed Six state volleyball tournament.

On Saturday, in front of a large crowd in the Dimond High School gymnasium, the Lynx did exactly that, claiming the school's first-ever Mixed Six state title with a win over rival Unalakleet. The victory capped a tournament in which Noatak defeated three of the past four state champions.

"The state tournament win felt great," said Noatak head coach Timm Nelson. "We had the goal to win, the skill to go all the way and the confidence to never give up. This was our sixth trip in a row (to state) without winning the title. Many of my players are seniors. For them, winning after so many years of coming up short feels special," he added.

Claiming the Mixed Six title was anything but easy for the defending Northwest Arctic Conference powerhouse. The Lynx were forced to overcome a tough injury and a couple of scares along the way.

"It was a very competitive tournament," said Nelson.

Noatak didn't have any trouble in pool play on Thursday. The Lynx won both of their outings in Pool B and sailed into Friday's championship bracket to face off with former state champion Point Hope.

Noatak got off to a quick start against the Harpoonerettes, taking the first two games of the best-of-five series by scores of 25-15 and 26-24.

Point Hope rallied back, however. The Harpoonerettes won the next two games by scores of 25-17 and 26-24 and forced a decisive Game 5.

"They (Point Hope) had the momentum and were playing very well," said Nelson. "We were able to keep focus and make plays."

Backed by a strong effort from Joel Onalik, Peter Stalker-Norton and Nicole Stalker, the Lynx righted their ship and took Game 5 by a 15-12 clip.

Onalik was a dominating force for NHS throughout the tournament. The tournament's "Most Outstanding Hitter" recipient, he was among a handful of players selected to the all tournament team.

The win over the Harpoonerettes sent Noatak into a semifinal round showdown with two-time defending Mixed Six state champion Gustavus.

Again, Noatak got off to a quick start. The Lynx reeled off back-to-back wins of 25-18 and 25-8 and took a commanding 2-0 lead.

Gustavus didn't give up.

"They won a very close Game 3 in overtime (27-25), and seemingly had us on the ropes in Game 4."

Near the end of the fourth set, tragedy threatened to derail the Lynx. One of the state's top setters, Nicole Stalker took a huge spike to her head, resulting in a mild concussion which would knocked her out of the remainder of the tournament.

Peter Stalker-Norton refused to let the win slip away. He picked the Lynx up in the closing minutes and willed Noatak to a 25-21 win.

"Peter was huge for us in the semifinal and won the 'player of the game'," Nelson said.

With the win over Gustavus, the Lynx advanced to the state finals for the third time in six years to face off Unalakleet, a team that had owned Noatak over the previous four years.

"Unalakleet has been something of a rival for us," Nelson said. "They have been at the state tournament for as long as I can remember and won the tournament in 2012 and 2013, beating us in the final in 2012, and in the semifinals in 2013, if memory serves me correct. They always seem to play well at state."

The Lynx, who had claimed their first win over Unalakleet in several years earlier this season, got out to a quick start. They won the first set handily, 25-14.

Game 2 was more of the same until near the end. At that point, Unalakleet's top hitter injured his thumb while receiving a serve and was forced from the game. The Wolfpack did wilt. Unalakleet rallied back and battled back, fighting its way from a 23-14 deficit to tie the game and, amazingly, snare a lead.

"As they were warming up, we started to struggle," said Nelson. "Their spikes were in bounds, and their passing and setting improved. They dug some of our hits and had some blocks.

Fortunately for Noatak, the Lynx managed to regroup and string a couple points together to win that set, 28-26.

That all but took the air of Unalakleet's attack. After fighting to a 19-14 lead, Missy Onalik finished off the team's title run by serving up the final six points.

Levi Mills and Nicole Stalker also did well in the Lynx's historic run. Mills was named to the all-tournament team for a second year in a row. Stalker, despite missing the finals, was awarded the recipient of the "Best Setter" award. Nelson praised the play of Justine Sherman down the stretch. She stepped in for the injured Stalker.

"She impressed me in the final," he said. "She hadn't played much until that point, but (she) played a solid, confident match by serving well and playing sound defense."

Nelson also credited Davidann Mills, Missy Onalik and Ken Walton for their contributions to the team's ability to win. All three played vital roles for the Lynx, he said.

"They didn't win any awards, but they played an excellent tournament. Most of the kills from Joel came off of good sets from those girls (Mills and Onalik)," he said. "They also played great defense. And Ken did a good job coming off the bench. He is just a freshmen, but was vital to our success by subbing in and playing smart and well on the front row."

Just how impressive was Noatak's run to the 2016 Mixed Six state title? Consider this: In beating Point Hope, Gustavus and Unalakleet, the Lynx beat a team that had won seven of the past eight state titles. Point Hope won the state crown in 2008-10, while Unalakleet won it all in 2012-13.

In going through Point Hope (2008,09,10), Gustavus (2014,15) and Unalakleet (2012,13) we took out 7 of the past 8 state champion teams. Glacier View is the only other team to win the state Mixed Six crown, taking the crown in 2011.

Gustavus rebounded its loss to Noatak to defeat Nikolaevsk, 3-2, to take third in the final team standings. Point Hope netted fifth. The Harpoonerettes bounced back from their loss to Noatak to defeat Alakanuk in the consolation semifinals by scores of 25-21, 25-21, 9-25, 13-25, 15-13. From there, they defeated Gambell in five games, 23-25, 25-12, 25-21, 21-25, 16-14.

Mixed Six All-Tournament Team

Matthew Tua'au, Gustavus

Joel Onalik, Noatak

Vera Fefelov, Nikolaevsk

Arctic Ivanoff, Unalakleet

Jamal Alstorm, Alakanuk

Wallace Ungwiluk, Gambell

Korena Nelson, Kodiak ESSS

Alyssa Patrick, Gustavus

Nicole Stalker, Noatak

Jaylen Cannon, Tikigaq

Taylor Harvey, Unalakleet

Levi Mills, Noatak.

Defensive Specialist — Taylor Harvey, Unalakleet

Best Setter — Nicole Stalker, Noatak

Best Server — Matthew Tua'au, Gustavus

Best Hitter — Joel Onalik, Noatak