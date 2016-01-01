Loss of sea ice a hallmark of 2016 Arctic Report Card

This year shattered records in the Arctic and the changes seen in 2016 continue the trend of the far north looking and feeling very different than it used to.

"We've seen a year in 2016 in the Arctic like we've never seen before," said Jeremy Mathis, director of the Arctic Research Program at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and co-editor of this year's Arctic Report Card.

This week, NOAA released its annual report card, which outlines scientific findings from the past 12 months relating to sea ice, air temperature, vegetation, and more in the circumpolar north.

"The report card this year clearly shows a stronger and more pronounced signal of persistent warming than in any previous year in our observational record," Mathis said. "Those warming effects in the Arctic have had a cascading effect through the environment including down into Arctic ecosystems."

Among the highlights from this year's report are startling figures that could herald serious changes over the coming years.

For example, the average surface air temperature for the measured year, ending in September, was the highest ever seen since 1900. In addition, record highs were measured across the Arctic in January, February, October, and November of this year.

"The persistent warming trend and air temperature over the Arctic are driving the changes we are observing," said Donald Perovich, an adjunct professor of engineering at Dartmouth College's Thayer School of Engineering who worked on the report. "Arctic air temperature continues to increase at double the rate of the average global temperature."

Since 1900, the annual average air temperature over land in the Arctic has increased by 3.5 degrees Celsius, or 6.3 degrees Fahrenheit, Perovich said. Between October 2015 and September 2016, air temperature was measured at 2 degrees Celsius, or 3.5 degrees Fahrenheit, higher than the baseline for 1981-2010.

"Autumn, spring, and winter, showed extensive warm air temperature anomalies across the entire central Arctic," he said.

However, Perovich also pointed out that there were a few cold temperature anomalies across the Arctic Ocean this summer, which influenced the sea ice cover at that time, but weren't enough to counter the warm temperatures that slammed the north in early fall.

"After experiencing the lowest winter maximum sea ice extent in the satellite record, many anticipated a record summer minimum extent. But, relatively cold summer air temperatures over the Arctic Ocean prevented that," Perovich said. "However, due to extreme warming this fall, the report card editors decided to add an addendum to update several indicators, including sea ice. Warm air and ocean temperatures in the fall led to a record-breaking delay of fall freeze-up of Arctic sea ice. From mid-October until the present, the ice extent has been the lowest observed since the beginning of the satellite record."

This warming and loss of protective sea ice cover is part of a harsh self-fulfilling prophecy, of sorts.

As the sea ice retreats, the previously ice-covered water becomes exposed to sunlight. While white ice and snow surfaces reflect sunlight, keeping temperatures down, the dark ocean water absorbs sunlight and consequently, heat.

"This is causing sea surface temperature to increase throughout much of the Arctic Ocean and adjacent seas," Perovich said, meaning, the less ice is present, the warmer the seas, resulting in less ice in the future, and so on.

Greater algal blooms in Arctic waters have gone hand in hand with warmer temperatures, as well.

Moving from the sea to the ground, the extent of spring snow cover in the North American Arctic, which includes Alaska, Canada, and Greenland, was the lowest in satellite record, as well.

In Greenland, 2016 had the second-earliest start of spring melting recorded over the last 37 years.

"The Greenland ice sheet continued to lose mass in 2016, as it has done since 2002," said Mario Tedesco, a research professor at Columbia University's Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory who worked on the report.

Warmer air temperatures are partially to blame for both greater snow melt and the increased thawing of permafrost across the Arctic, which in turn have cascading impacts on the surrounding ecosystems.

"The permafrost is carbon-rich and when it thaws, it gives off greenhouse gasses such as carbon dioxide and methane," explained Tedesco. "Tundra ecosystems are ticking up increasingly more and more of this carbon over the growing season over the past several decades. This has been offset by increasing carbon loss during the winter. Overall, we estimate the tundra is actually releasing net carbon to the atmosphere."

While the permafrost information was not updated specifically for this year's report card, scientists say they are seeing trends for permafrost that closely follow those for sea ice.

"While we don't have a full analysis of 2016, we were hitting permafrost temperature records as of 2015, which is the latest year of updates," said Ted Schuur, a specialist on permafrost and permafrost carbon with Northern Arizona University. "There seem to be similar trends on land as compared to the ocean, but of course permafrost temperatures are lagged somewhat in time. But, we see the same kind of trends that are reported here."

With regard to snow cover, however, there has been a noticeable change especially in Greenland, Tedesco said. In the northeast, the melting season is more than a month longer than it used to be. On Greenland's western coast, it's 15-20 days longer than the 1981-2010 average. Alongside decreased snow cover comes both the browning and greening of the tundra.

According to the report card, long-term trends show greening on the North Slope, in the southern Canadian tundra, and in the central and eastern Siberian tundra. Browning seems to be occurring in much of western Alaska like the Yukon-Kuskokwim delta, for example, in the higher Arctic Canadian Archipelago, and the western Siberian tundra.

As observed by locals on the ground, vegetation patterns have been changing over the years with new plants pushing further north, other traditional plants becoming more scarce, and shifting growing seasons across the land.

Aside from the long-term environmental effects of increased carbon release, there are short-term, or immediate, consequences of the warming that can be seen on the ground.

"The snow melting sooner and faster is leaving a drier soil exposed to a warmer summer, so you might have more droughts, you might have more forest fires. This might have, of course, ramifications for economy, for population," said Tedesco. "Permafrost thaw has a big impact on infrastructure in Alaska where it was considered to be permanently frozen and it's not anymore."

Subsiding soils across Alaska have caused the collapse of houses and roads. In other towns, permafrost decline combined with coastal erosion has meant the destruction of seaside properties and buildings.

"We are obviously seeing challenges in the Arctic and particularly in places like Alaska that we are going to have to invest resources in. As American taxpayers, if we're spending money to deal with challenges that are facing the Arctic, that's something that we are all going to have to appreciate," said Mathis.

The role of the Arctic Report Card, and other similar efforts, should be to support the people living and working in the Arctic with fulfilling their needs, Mathis said.

"We just need to make sure we are providing the information to the residents and the stakeholders so that our responses are effective and as good as they can be," he said.

Mathis echoed the sentiments of locals. He said he sees issues coming up relating to food security, cultural survival, environmental and community health, and development opportunities.

"Honestly, I think they should be very concerned because it's getting harder and harder for them to harvest resources as the ice pulls back further and further from the coast," Mathis said. "That's a place where we need to be focusing our attention and our efforts to either continue to find those food sources and to rely on those food sources or think about ways that we can help them deal with the loss and the decline of the food sources. I think the challenge is there. I think the opportunity is for us to help them in the best way that we can."

On a larger scale, an opening Arctic can also translate into impacts on commerce, trade, and national security, he noted.

"As we've started saying more and more, what happens in the Arctic doesn't stay in the Arctic," Mathis said. "We look to meet these challenges by better synthesizing Arctic change across disciplinary boundaries and taking a holistic approach as we think about Arctic science."

Finally, the science done in, around, and about the Arctic needs to be translated into working information and tools for the people who need it most, he said.

"As we move forward with products like the Arctic Report Card, we're going to be thinking about ways to use it as a tool that can not only present our scientific findings and summaries of the science that has occurred during the year, but also think about strategies and adaptation solutions that can be applied for communities in the Arctic and for people around the world as we deal with the consequences of Arctic change," Mathis said.

The full 2016 Arctic Report Card can be found online at www.arctic.noaa.gov/Report-Card/Report-Card-2016.

