Hospital receives gold seal accreditation

Utqiaġvik's Samuel Simmonds Memorial Hospital has once again been given the Gold Seal of Approval for hospital accreditation by the Joint Commission.

The commission, which is an independent accreditation group that certifies more than 20,000 health care organizations and programs across the country, made the announcement following a two-day on-site survey it conducted on Nov. 10-11.

According to a release from the hospital, the three-year accreditation acknowledges the site's compliance with the commission's standards for health care and safety in hospitals.

"On behalf of the Arctic Slope Native Association board and administration, we are grateful to our staff for their ongoing work to deliver high quality health care to our region," said Marie Carroll, president and CEO of ASNA, in the release.

During the on-site review, commissioners evaluated the hospital's compliance in several areas including emergency management, environment, infection prevention and control, leadership, and medication management, the hospital said.

"This achievement is a team effort and is the result of everyone's hard work," said Hospital Administrator Richard Hall. "I am truly thankful to all of the staff here at Samuel Simmonds Memorial Hospital for helping us achieve the highest survey score we have ever received. Our entire organization should be proud of this accomplishment."