Governor recovering from cancer treatment

Gov. Bill Walker is on the road to recovery following treatment this week for prostate cancer.

"I would like to thank the talented medical team who made this surgery a success, and the countless Alaskans who have sent their well wishes over the past month," Walker said in a release on Tuesday.

The governor, who announced his diagnosis earlier this fall, underwent a four-hour surgery Monday. According to the release, doctors don't anticipate he'll need any additional treatment at this time.

"The outpouring of support my family and I have received since announcing my cancer diagnosis has been incredibly humbling," said Walker. "This is an important reminder for all Alaskans to schedule regular checkups with their doctor so early detection of health issues can provide more treatment options."

Walker also mentioned he looks forward to returning to work in the capital very soon.