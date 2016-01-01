Send this article to Promobot

Governor recovering from cancer treatment

December 16th 12:24 pm | Shady Grove Oliver, The Arctic Sounder Print this article   Email this article  

Gov. Bill Walker is on the road to recovery following treatment this week for prostate cancer.

"I would like to thank the talented medical team who made this surgery a success, and the countless Alaskans who have sent their well wishes over the past month," Walker said in a release on Tuesday.

The governor, who announced his diagnosis earlier this fall, underwent a four-hour surgery Monday. According to the release, doctors don't anticipate he'll need any additional treatment at this time.

"The outpouring of support my family and I have received since announcing my cancer diagnosis has been incredibly humbling," said Walker. "This is an important reminder for all Alaskans to schedule regular checkups with their doctor so early detection of health issues can provide more treatment options."

Walker also mentioned he looks forward to returning to work in the capital very soon.

 

Copyright 2016 The Arctic Sounder is a publication of Alaska Media, LLC. This article is © 2016 and limited reproduction rights for personal use are granted for this printing only. This article, in any form, may not be further reproduced without written permission of the publisher and owner, including duplication for not-for-profit purposes. Portions of this article may belong to other agencies; those sections are reproduced here with permission and Alaska Media, LLC makes no provisions for further distribution.