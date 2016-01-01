Elder, 84, coaches young athletes in Shungnak

Mildred Black, the 84 years-young Elder of Shungnak was assisting in coaching the little dribblers. According to Black, she played basketball in her younger years and really loves the sport. She was happy to be out on the hardwood teaching the young athletes a thing or two about shooting, dribbling and passing.

She got nostalgic when telling stories of her younger years, especially when retelling a story about the time she injured her back. It was 1935, she was about 3 years old she recalls with a twinkle in her eye. She and her siblings were playing on the beach when she accidently fell several feet backwards and landed on her back taking the wind completely out of her. The fall made it difficult for her to breath for years, she remembers. There were no doctors or health aides in the villages much less at camp during those years. Black remembers her mother massaging her aching back and legs. She wasn't able to play or be active for long periods at a time because her back and legs would begin to hurt. Overtime she got better and was able to see a doctor, but not for years after the fall. Since then, Black says she doesn't take things for granted, stays as active as possible and likes to get involved in as many activities as she can.

Coaching the little ones gives her great joy. She has found that coaching basketball gives her another way to be able to share her stories, history and the love of the sport with them. She also stated that in Shungnak the main focus is education and then sports. Sports help bring our community together in a wonderful twilight of goodness.

The community of Shungnak is raising funds to get Black a coaching shirt she can wear with pride. To help out, get in touch with the school.

Roger Franklin is the principal of Shungnak School.